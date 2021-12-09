Lady Bears aim for historic win against Mizzou

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears begin a six-game homestand on Friday night, and the opener might be the biggest game of the non-conference.

In our Bear Nation Report, a much-improved Mizzou team is coming to JQH Arena.

“We appreciate that they play us,” Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “They don’t have to, we aren’t in conference and sometimes those rivalries are set up that way you have to play people. We’re happy that they continue to play us because it is a great atmosphere for our players, and us, and our fans. It’s a rivalry, obviously, and you want to come out with an extra level of competitiveness and the juices are flowing a bit. Our kids are pretty hyped for this game.”

The Lady Bears have won two straight against the Tigers, which ties the longest for MSU in the rivalry’s history.

Mizzou comes into the game at 8-1. One more win would match the total wins from each of the previous two seasons.

The game is scheduled for 7pm on Friday and can be seen on KOZL.