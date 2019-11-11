Lady Bears advance to Preseason WNIT semifinals

by: Dan Lindblad

BOISE, ID. — The Missouri State Lady Bears don’t mind playing outside of Springfield.

The Lady Bears extend their road winning streak to 12 games with the 72-69 win against Boise State.

The win also advances Missouri State to the Preseason WNIT semifinals against Oklahoma.

Brice Calip led the way with 17 points for Missouri State, including a 3-pointer to give the Lady Bears the lead late in the 4th quarter.

Abby Hipp also added 14 points, which is a new career-high.

The 3-0 start is the best for the school since the 1997-98 season. That team earned the 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Bears will again be the road team against the Sooners. Thursday’s game will determine who will play for the Preseason WNIT championship.

