Lady Bears’ Abi Jackson granted immediate eligibility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State senior forward and Auburn transfer Abi Jackson was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA Thursday to play for Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears.

Jackson will be allowed to take the court for MSU in the team’s November 27th season opener at the Gulf Coast Showcase against Florida Gulf Coast.

Jackson is a native of Little Rock, Arkansas and was the No. 1 recruit in the state coming out of Central High School back in 2017.

Jackson started her college career at Auburn, appearing in 59 games for the Tigers including 12 starts as a freshman.

She averaged 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 46 percent from the floor and notching 40 blocked shots in her time with Auburn.

She transferred to Missouri State in December of 2019 and will have two years of full eligibility thanks to the NCAA’s decision to grant winter athletes an additional season of competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.