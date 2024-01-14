NORMAL, ILL–In her second year as head coach of the Lady Bears basketball program, Beth Cunningham has her team rolling through the competition.

At 10-3, Missouri State’s one of just four teams to boast a perfect record against Valley opponents.

And Illinois State ain’t one of those other 3, but the Redbirds had plenty of fight in store for MSU, who put their 7-game winning streak on the line.

With a little more than 4 minutes gone by in the 2nd, ISU in transition, Lady Bears defense forgets about Kate Bullman, her layup puts the Redbirds ahead by 9 – largest lead of the game for either team.

But with under a minute to go in the first half, Lady Bears only down 3, Lacey Stokes with the steal, Angel Ccott buries the tying triple! However, Illinois State scored the final bucket to lead 37-35 at intermission.

Midway through the 3rd, tied at 50, the vet, Paige Rocca nails a three-pointer of her own. Lady Bears in front 53-50.

Ahead to the 4th, msu up 2, Kennedy Taylor with the rebound, the bucket, and the foul! She’d make the free throw to give mo-state a 5-point cushion.

However, Illinois State made 6 of their last 8 shots and all 6 of their free throws down the stretch to hand Missouri State their first loss in Valley play, winning 85-78.