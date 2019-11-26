Lady Bear road warriors win in South Dakota

VERMILLION, SD–The 22nd-ranked Missouri State Lady Bears continued their early season road habit Monday night.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears were in South Dakota to take on the Coyotes.

The trip put the team over 10,000 miles traveled in the month of November.

Missouri State is 5-1, South Dakota is 5-0.

And Alexa Willard started hot and finished strong, she hits this three, it’s 8-6 Lady Bears.

Then at the end of the first quarter, Brice Calip finds the three point line and splashes the triple before the buzzer, it’s 22-13 Missouri State.

South Dakota made a second quarter run, Monica Arens with the three, it’s an eight point deficit.

Missouri State led by four at the break.

Third quarter more Willard, this three from the top of the arc makes it 41-33.

Then the senior from Stoutland swishes a corner three, Willard led the Lady Bears with 21 points and the Lady Bears win 74-66.