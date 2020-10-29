La Russa back in the dugout, to manage White Sox

CHICAGO–It’s been ten years since Tony La Russa put on a baseball uniform.

But next spring he’ll pull on a pair of white sox and skipper Chicago’s American League team.

The White Sox announced Thursday that they’ve hired 76-year old Tony La Russa as the team’s new manager.

It’ll be his second stint on Chicago’s southside.

La Russa started his managerial career with the White Sox in 1979.

He won a championship in Oakland in 1989.

And of course La Russa managed the St. Louis Cardinals for 16 years ending in 2011.

La Russa won three World Championships and is in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

He’s spent the last decade as a front office adivsor.

“When you’re an advisor, it’s something I enjoyed. But I always had this thought, it’s always more fun downstairs. My heart was always in the dugout. I would think all managers would understand this. l would think everyone would understand this. How rare it is to get an opportunity to manage a team that’s this talented and this close to winning,” said La Russa.