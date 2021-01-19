Kyrou’s goal lifts Blues to 5-4 comeback win over Sharks

San Jose Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) defends against St. Louis Blues’ Carl Gunnarsson (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou got the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Justin Faulk scored twice and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4.

Mike Hoffman scored his first goal as a Blue and Brayden Schenn also scored for St. Louis, which beat San Jose for the fourth straight time on home ice.

Jordan Binnington made 22 saves. Logan Couture had two goals and an assist, Brent Burns had a goal and two assists, and Kevin Labanc also scored for the Sharks.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 shots.