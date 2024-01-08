ST. LOUIS, Mo–The Missouri State Bears had a tough week with a heartbreaking loss to Northern Iowa and then a blowout defeat at Bradley.

But Monday, the Valley named Missouri State guard Nick Kramer as it’s freshman of the week.

Kramer had a breakout game against the Panthers scoring ten points.

The St. Louis native followed it up with six points at Bradley.

Kramer transferred from St. Louis University but underwent back surgery over the summer.

The contest against UNI was only the second game he was medically cleared to play.

Kramer and his Bears will host Murray State Wednesday night.