SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Korn Ferry professional golf tour released it’s 2021 schedule Tuesday.

And the Price Cutter Charity Championship returns for its 32nd year in its usual late July position.

Golf week starts on July 19th and the first round is Thursday July 22nd.

The Korn Ferry Tour lost ten tournaments to Covid-19 this past summer.

Because of that; the partial 2020 campaign will wrap into the 2021 season.

Max McGreevy won the 2020 Charity Championship by one stroke after a final round 64.