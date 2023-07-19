SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Earlier this month, the Senate held hearings about the proposed PGA-LIV golf merger.

It was heated.

It was contentious.

And most of the Korn Ferry pros didn’t even watch.

With the Charity Championship starting Thursday, these pros sole focus is on the golf course.

Storm clouds seem to be brewing over professional golf with all this perceived animosity between the PGA and LIV golf.

But for the pros at Highland Springs this week, it’s just a passing summer time shower.

“I’m not too worried about all that stuff going on. It’ll play out how it plays out. It’s not for me to worry about. I’m just trying to play golf the best I can and see where it puts me,” said Korn Ferry Tour pro Ben Kohles.

For Ben Kohles, golf will put him on the top level PGA Tour next spring.

The Dallas native is number one on the Korn Ferry points list and will advance right into the eye of the PGA-LIV storm.

But he’s not concerned.

Kohles:”Let me know where to go. Let me know what tournaments I can play. Show up and keep doing what I’ve been doing this year which is play some really good golf. I have some really close friends that went. And they’re playing over there. I still like them now like I did before they left. Nothing has changed there.”

Paul Barjon feels the same way.

He’s number 24 on the points list, the top 30 advance to the PGA Tour.

“It’s kind of an unknown a little bit. Those guys coming back. And we’re the guys at the bottom. Some of us going up next year will we have a spot? I think it’s in the rules that we will,” said Korn Ferry Tour pro Paul Barjon.

Barjon is from Bordeaux, France and he’s worked six years to gain his PGA Tour card.

Like the other golfers on the Korn Ferry Tour, Barjon is only concerned with his next round.

Barjon:”All of us here. We’re not up there right now. So our only goal is to finish in the top 30. And move up and we’ll about about the rest later. Right now the only mission is to make enough birdies to try to win some tournaments.”

And the proposed merger between the PGA and LIV golf will not have an effect on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“We are confident and excited about the future. We’re incredibly proud of the role that we play for so many different future PGA tour stars. We are thriving. We have 26 amazing tournaments. Our responsibility right now is to make this tour the absolute best it can be,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin.