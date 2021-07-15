Kopps is tops, wins Golden Spike Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark–The Arkansas Razorbacks did not make it to Omaha and the College World Series.

But 2021 was a special season, and Thursday night it turned golden.

Razorback pitcher Kevin Kopps was the Golden Spikes Award.

That trophy goes to college baseball’s best player.

And Kopps becomes only the second Razorback to win this prestigious award.

Andrew Benintendi won six years ago.

Kopps was 12-1 with 11 saves.

The senior had the nation’s lowest earned run average of 0.90.

The San Diego Padres picked him in the third round of this week’s draft.

“It still really hasn’t set in yet. I think I need a couple more months. Like I said earlier, I still just feel like Kevin. I guess what coach always told me, that I would be an All-American and to have confidence in that. Just kind of reassure myself because I think as the season went on that’s when I started to build on top of myself and really realize who I was. Hopefully people look at my career as an inspiration to keep putting in the work and not… not give up,” said Kopps.