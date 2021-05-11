KOLR10’s Dan Lucy inducted with Springfield Sports 2020 Class

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame inducted its 2020 Class Tuesday.

The inductees included Missouri State baseball and football player from 1968-71 Bill Helfrecth, MSHSAA Administrator Becky Oakes, NFL Official Larry Nemmers, golfer Wayne Fredrick and KOLR10 Sports Director Dan Lucy.

Lucy has dedicated more than three decades to the Springfield area.

While he isn’t an Ozarks native, he said Springfield has become nothing less than home for him.

“It’s also very special to me because I consider Springfield my home town,” Lucy said. “I was born in Springfield some 57 years ago, but it was Springfield, New Jersey. Yes, myself and Ned Reynolds were both born in New Jersey. This is such a great honor. It’s with profound humility that I accept this honor from my hometown. Thank you so much.”