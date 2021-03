The Blues long six-game west coast road trip wrapped up Monday night with a 3-2 setback in overtime to the Sharks in San Jose. Despite the loss, the Blues finished the grueling trip with an impressive record of 4-0-2. That’s quite an accomplishment with half of your regular players out injured.

The Blues scored first on Niko Mikkola’s first NHL goal. It came in the first period and gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead. The Sharks tied the game in the second period on a goal by Marc-Edouard Vlassic. Brayden Schenn’s power-play goal late in the second gave the Blues a 2-1 lead after forty minutes.