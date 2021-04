WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s Yan Gomes drew a four-pitch walk from Giovanny Gallegos to force in the go-ahead run in an odd eighth inning that also featured St. Louis deploying a five-man infield, and the Nationals edged the Cardinals 3-2.

St. Louis led 2-1 entering the eighth. But Gallegos walked a batter, then hit one, before Trea Turner’s RBI single to right on an 0-2 count tied the game. Then came the free pass to Gomes.