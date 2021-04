KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had three hits and three RBIs, and Mike Trout hit a two-run homer, leading the Los Angeles Angels over the Kansas City Royals 10-3.

Ohtani hit a two-run double off Scott Barlow in the seventh for a 6-3 lead. Ohtani added an RBI double against Jake Newberry in the ninth. Trout, following Ohtani in the batting order, hit his fourth home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth.