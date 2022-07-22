SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 33rd Price Cutter Charity Championship has reached the halfway point.

And the second round leader is in a unique position, he’s never owned the lead in his Korn Ferry Tour career.

David Kocher only win came two years ago in a playoff.

And as ozarks first’s dan lind-blad reports, he’s halfway home to a championship.

The longer you hold the lead, the more the anticipation builds.

Entering cut-day at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, the three co-leaders were all from Thursday’s afternoon wave.

By the time all finished their 36th hole of the tournament, there would be only one in the lead.

David Kocher began his day tied with two others atop the leaderboard at 9-under.

He then went out and shot a 4-under front 9 including this birdie on 9 to give him the lead at 13-under.

“I feel like my game is there. It’s been showing so far this week. I think I have a good recipe for this course and I’m just going to go make good swings and that’s all I can do out there,” said Kocher.

He carried that momentum onto the back nine, from just off the green on 11 his eagle pitch races just past the cup, he’d tap in for the birdie.

Similar story on 18, as his lengthy eagle putt falls just short.

He walks off 18 though with the solo lead at 15-under.

“I’ve just been playing good golf. If I continue to do that, then I don’t think I need to look at leaderboards too much. I’m not going to try to force it, just go out and play my own game,” said Kocher.

Hot on his tail is wild hog Nicolas Echavarria.

“I actually spent Monday and Tuesday in Fayetteville. It’s great seeing people that have been so important in your career. My two coaches out there are two of the people I’m most thankful about. I was fresh coming into here and I’ve had two really good days,” said Echavarria.

The former Arkansas Razorback had an 8-under day through his first 15 holes.

But bogeys on two of the final three down the stretch.

“I went to hit balls after I was done. Overall it was a good day so I’m not going to take the good things out of the day for those two bogies in the last three holes, so I’m happy where I am at,” said Echavarria.

He’d finish at 11-under par and tied for third following a 6-under day.

Joining Echavarria at 11-under is Harry Hall, as you see him birdie 11 here, Augusto Nunez, Brandon Hawkins and Austin Eckroat of the famous golf school Oklahoma State.

From Highland Springs in Springfield Dan Lindblad Ozarks First.

Here’s a look at your second round leaderboard.

David Kocher has the lead at 15 under after shooting a six under par 66 Friday.

Taylor Montgomery and Kevin Roy are two strokes back at 13 under.

Robby Shelton and Kevin YU are three back at 12 under.