Kirkwood alum Maurice Massey opts out of Mizzou football season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – On the same day that Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz announced that at least 12 Tiger football players would miss the team’s season opener September 26 at home against Alabama due to COVID-19 protocols, the program confirmed that redshirt freshman receiver Maurice Massey will opt out of the 2020 season.

The Kirkwood graduate played in just four games last season to preserve his freshman season of eligibility and did not have a reception. The team also announced redshirt senior defensive lineman Chris Daniels also opted out over COVID-19 related concerns.

Players who opt out retain their scholarship and eligibility.

Drinkwitz said the twelve players who will miss the Alabama contest do not all have the virus. The team was tested again Wednesday, so the number could grow.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban announced Wednesday that the team would be tested daily for coronavirus and that at present, none of his players were out for the Missouri game specifically due to the virus.