Kinloch Classic returns to Parkview

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — High school wrestling takes over at Parkview as the 52nd Kinloch Classic began Friday.



Bill Kinloch, known for bringing top wrestling competition to the Ozarks, was in attendance for the opening day.



Schools from all over the area are competing in the two day event, which included six mats going throughout Friday’s portion of the competition.



The 170 weight class included Josh Tofflemire for Kickapoo picking up the fall over Zander Rogers of Parkview.



Parkview wrestling coach William Ressel said this tournament brings in the best of the best.

“You have state medalists and state champions, multiple time state champions coming in here and losing in the semis,” Ressel said.

“You know, it’s the highest level of wrestling that we have in this area.”

The Kinlcoh Classic will conclude Saturday with the finals through place matches.