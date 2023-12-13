SPRINGFIELD, Mo–There was a big time boys basketball showdown Wednesday night at Kickapoo.

The 6-and-one chiefs were hosting 5-and-one Nixa.

This is a non-conference game this season.

But next year it’ll be a Central Ozark Conference game.

Kickapoo is joining the COC next year.

We pick up the action in the third quarter, Eagles leading by seven, Jaise Combs with the block and he’s gonna finish with a layup in transition, Nixa up 39-30.

Under a minute remaining in the third, Chiefs go inside for two, Brock Thompson gets it to fall through the hoop, Kickapoo trailed by five entering the 4th quarter.

Midway through the quarter, Devon Kemp with the reverse layup, Nixa retains it’s five point edge.

Inside two minutes, Chiefs down a duece, Reese Kimrey with the basket and the foul, ties the game 52-52.

Final seconds of regulation, the Chiefs go back to the sophomore, Kimrey and he goes over the big man Jackson Cantwell, for the game winner!

Kickapoo trailed the entire game until Kimrey’s buzzer beater gave them a thrilling 54-52 victory.