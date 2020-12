WILLARD, Mo. — Kickapoo’s D1 bound trio of Anton Brookshire (22 points), Trevon Brazile (17 points) and Isaac Haney (17 points) showed out in their season opener Thursday topping Ft. Scott, 117-43 in the Willard Basketball Classic opening round.

The Chiefs will face Bolivar in the second round of the Willard winner’s bracket Friday at 8:30 pm.