SPRINGFIELD–Summer conditioning ain’t the only thing making moves on the hardwood.

Jim Pendergrass is vacating the head coaching job of the Kickapoo Varsity girls basketball team to take over as head coach of the Nixa freshman girls team.

Pendergrass took over the Lady Chiefs in 2010, guiding them to eight district championships, five State Semifinals appearances, two runner-up finishes, and the Class 5 title in 2016.