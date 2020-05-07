Kickapoo’s Brookshire verbals to Mizzou

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Kickapoo senior to be Anton Brookshire tweeted Thursday that he’s 110 percent committed to Mizzou.
Brookshire picked Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers over Missouri State, Bradley and UNLV among others.
The six-foot point guard averaged 20 points and three and half assists last season for the Chiefs.
Brookshire helped lead Kickapoo to the Class 5 State Final Four before the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the state tournament.
Brookshire will make it official when he signs a letter of intent November 11th.