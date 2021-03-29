Kickapoo wins season opener over Harrison

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school soccer Monday night, Kickapoo opening its season against Harrison, Arkansas.

And the Lady Chiefs would open the scoring in the opening minutes of the first half, Sabrina Jones, a sophomore shoots and scores it’s 1-nothing Kickapoo.

The Lady Chiefs had a opportunity a few minutes later, Emma Sansom gets behind the defense, her shot just slides wide of the goal.

Then right before the half Samson had another chance, this time the Harrison keeper Maggie Salmon makes the stop.

But Kickapoo goes onto win 3-nil.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Basketball Challenge

Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets