Kickapoo wins season opener over Harrison

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school soccer Monday night, Kickapoo opening its season against Harrison, Arkansas.

And the Lady Chiefs would open the scoring in the opening minutes of the first half, Sabrina Jones, a sophomore shoots and scores it’s 1-nothing Kickapoo.

The Lady Chiefs had a opportunity a few minutes later, Emma Sansom gets behind the defense, her shot just slides wide of the goal.

Then right before the half Samson had another chance, this time the Harrison keeper Maggie Salmon makes the stop.

But Kickapoo goes onto win 3-nil.