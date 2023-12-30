SPRINGFIELD–In the finale of the Pink and White Lady Classic, both championship games featured seeds 1-versus-2.

And in the Pink division finals, 2nd-seeded Kickapoo held a 15-point lead at half over Fort Smith Northside, and never let go.

Junior guard Mikayla Pilley led the way for the Chiefs, pouring in 25 points.

Once we got to the 4th quarter, Kickapoo maintained it’s double digit lead by wisely going into a stall to seal up the win.

So, for the third time in 4 seasons, the Chiefs are champs of the Pink and White Lady Classic.

As for the White bracket championship, that was a heck of a lot more competitive.

With number 1 seed-Greenwood out of Arkansas faced 2-seeded Nixa in rematch of last year’s Pink finals won by the Lady Bulldogs.

A little more than 5 minutes inside the first, Greenwood extends their lead to 5 after Brooklyn Woosley nails the corner three.

But right before the period ends, Taylor Wood puncuates a 7-0 run with a corner three of her own. Eagles up 15-13 heading to the 2nd.

However, Nixa went cold the next 8 minutes, only scoring 5 points the entire 2nd quarter, while Greenwood built a 9-point lead at intermission to lead 29-20.

Credit Head Coach Jenny Talbert though, her squad didn’t hang it’s head and give up.

Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 12 to 4 in the 3rd to only trail 36-32 entering the 4th.

And in the 4th, things got tight. Down three in the final minute, Wood saves the ball from going out of bounds, Laila Grant with the putback. It’s now just a one-point game!

So, with just a few seconds left, Lilly Mahy gets a good look to tie, but it’s off the mark! For the 2nd straight year, Greenwood tops Nixa for the title, 44-41.