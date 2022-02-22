SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, sixth-ranked Kickapoo in Class 6 were looking for their tenth straight win against southside rival Glendale.

And the Falcons attacking early, Carter Harrell drives and gets the hoop, it’s 5-2 Falcons.

Kickapoo would move in front, Trae Oetting with the step back three, it’s 10-5 Chiefs.

Then the Chiefs Zaide Lowery puts the ball on the deck, splits the defense gets the hoop and the foul, 14-8 Kickapoo.

Later the Chiefs Carson Noel with the floater, 17-10 Kickapoo.

And the Chiefs win their tenth straight 63-45 over Glendale.