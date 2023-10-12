SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school volleyball Thursday night, Kickapoo hosting Hillcrest.

The 28-4 Chiefs looking for their 17th straight win.

Bolivar in front early in the first set, nice serve by the Liberators, a dig by Kickapoo, but the Chiefs can’t handle it 8-6 Liberators.

But the Chiefs would take the lead, Kickapoo’s Hannah Gardner with block at the net, and it’s 10-8 Kickapoo.

Later the Chiefs set up Gardner on the far side of the court, she gets the kill, it’s 16-13 Kickapoo.

And the Chiefs win their 17th straight three sets to none.