Kickapoo tops Repmo wins back to back Pink championships

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s championship Thursday for the holiday basketball tournaments in Springfield.

The girls Pink & White Lady Classic crowning two champions Thursday afternoon.

In the Pink division, Republic played Kickapoo.

Republic was looking for its eighth championship, Kickapoo it’s fifth.

And the Tigers swinging the ball around to Mirsora Nambara for the corner three.

Then Repmo’s Kaemyn Bekemeier puts the ball on the deck, through the defense and the hoop, it’s a 7-nothing start.

But Kickapoo would settle down, Bella Fontleroy down the left side of the lane, and off the window, Lady Chiefs in front 8-7.

End of the first quarter, Kickapoo missing two shots, but Brooke Turner battles for the board and beats the buzzer with the putback, Kickapoo up 12-9.

And the Kickapoo Lady Chiefs beat Republic 50-39 to win back to back Pink titles.