Kickapoo tops Nixa for district crown

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school playoff basketball Thursday night, Nixa and Kickapoo battling for the Class 5, District 11 championship.

And Kickapoo’s Elijah Bridgers strong to the hole and it was a 6-nothing Chiefs start.

Nixa started to head up, Josh Mason in traffic hits this and the Eagles were down by three.

Kickapoo’s Cameron Liggins loses the handle, but keeps possession and beats a double team for the basket, it’s 12-5 Chiefs.

Later Nixa’s Colin Ruffin down the left side of the lane for two, it’s 12-7 Chiefs.

But Kickapoo would hold on and win 57-48.