SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Southside rivalry renewed at Glendale Friday night, the 13-win Falcons hosting 13-win Kickapoo.

A scramble for the loose ball, Glendale’s Payton Norris gets the rock and the hoop it’s a one point game after one.

The Chiefs back the other way to Brayden Shorter for the slam dunk, it’s 26-23 Kickapoo.

Glendale battling, Amare Witham with the handle and drives to the hole, it’s 29-27 Kickapoo.

The Chiefs off the mark with this three pointer, but Jackson Shorter is there for the board and the bucket, and Kickapoo goes onto win the rivalry game 78-59.