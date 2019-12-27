Kickapoo tops Blue Eye advances to Pink and White semis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the girls side, the Pink & White Lady Classic is also into its quarterfinal action.

Both the Pink & White and Blue & Gold will crown champions on Monday after taking a break Sunday.

On the Pink side, the Kickapoo Lady Chiefs faced Blue Eye.

The Lady Chiefs have won the Lady Classic two times.

And Blue Eye taking it to Kickapoo, Riley Arnold off the pick, and his from the elbow we’re tied at two.

Kickapoo would go on a 6-nothing run, the skip pass to Leah Fredrick who splashes the three pointer, it’s 8-2 Lady Chiefs.

Blue Eye’s Khonnar Patton stops and pops from 14 feet, but the Lady Bulldogs were still down by seven.

The Lady Chiefs would run away with it, Kickapoo looking inside, the first shot is off the mark, but Indya Green cleans it up, that makes it 16-4.

And Kickapoo advances to the Pink semifinals with a 61-26 win.