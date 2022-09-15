SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school soccer Thursday night, 6-1 Kickapoo hosting 7-1 Ozark.

And the visiting Tigers with an early chance, the shot from distance by Caleb Lepant goes over the crossbar, scoreless.

Kickapoo with a chance back the other way, Corbin Clay with the shot from point blank range stopped by Ozark’s keeper Trevor Carlton.

Ozark would get on the board late in the first half, the long pass to Adrian Ortega, nice trap, spins and shoots, and scores, 1-nothing Ozark.

But Kickapoo rallies late and wins this game 2-1 in overtime.