Kickapoo takes district title over Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. — There is another trophy to be added to the crowded Kickapoo High School trophy case.

The Chiefs beat the Republic Tigers 52-44 on Friday night to claim the class 6 district 12 championship.

It’s the Chiefs (24-2) third straight district championship, winning the past two in class 5.

Isaac Haney scored 16 to lead Kickapoo with Anton Brookshire right behind him with 14 points.

Drew McMillin scored 15 for Republic (22-5) with Ahlante Askew adding in 10.

The Chiefs have now won 18 games in a row as they head to the state tournament.

Kickapoo was one of the final four teams in class 5 last season, when it was canceled because of COVID concerns.

The next step for the Chiefs is a sectional game against Nixa on Tuesday.