Kickapoo survives spirited RepMo Lady Tigers 52-42

REPUBLIC, Mo–Girls high school basketball Thursday night, 3-1 Republic hosting 4-1 Kickapoo.

And the Lady Chiefs out to quick start, Kya Johnson slashes to the hole and the scoop shot it’s 6-5 Kickapoo.

Then future Baylor Lady Bear Bella Fontelroy with the three pointer and it’s a four point Kickapoo lead.

Republic battles back, 5-foot-3 Misora Mambara into the lane, and then she throws the ball over her head, a no look basket, it’s a two point game.

Then after a Kickapoo turnover, Repmo down the floor to Kaemyn Bekemeier for the jumper, 15-10 Tigers.

But Kickapoo would survive a tough fight, winning 52-42.