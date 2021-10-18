Kickapoo survives Central’s upset bid

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school volleyball Monday night, 24-match winner Kickapoo hosting 19-match winner Central.

Exciting battle in the first set, Central’s Arden Below, the southpaw with the kill at the net it was 19-17 Dogs.

Kickapoo would rally late, Kaya Johnson with the save, and then Caroline Field with the slam and the point, 23-20 Chiefs.

It was 25-25 in that first set, Central trying for the kill, but Kickapoo’s Reagan Greenway with the critical dig, and then Lauryn Farish puts it away at the net, and Kickapoo wins the first set 26-25.

The Chiefs won the next set, but Central took the next two before Kickapoo won the decisive fifth set 15-11 and won the match 3 sets to two.