Kickapoo surges past Carthage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Kickapoo Chiefs run into the postseason certainly got off on the right foot.

The Chiefs opened Class 6 district 12 play with an 87-41 win over Carthage on Tuesday night at Kickapoo High School.

The dominant four led the Chiefs, as Issac Haney and Cameron Liggins scored 17 points each with Trevon Brazile adding 16 and Anton Brookshire getting 15 points.

That enough was to outscore the Tigers.

Kickapoo blew the game open with a ferocious second quarter. The Chiefs won the quarter 33-9 to hold a 56-19 halftime lead.

Kickapoo will travel to Republic to battle the Tigers on Friday for the district title and a shot at the state tournament.