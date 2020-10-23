Kickapoo storms into softball semifinals 11-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school playoff softball Thursday night, Kickapoo against Lee’s Summit West in the Class 5 quarterfinals.

Chiefs lost to them in the regular season.

Not in this game.

Bottom second, Ellie Facklam scores Jaden Labarge to put Kickapoo up 1-0.

Later in the frame, Megan Dancey adds to the lead slipping one past the pitcher to get Facklam home.

And still in the second, Taylor Akers puts one up the middle.

Two runs score for a four run frame.

And Kickapoo is headed to its first Final Four in program history with an 11-1 win over Lee’s Summit West.

In other state softball action, Webb City beats Bolivar 7-3.

Sullivan shuts out Rogersville 4-0.

And Weaubleau beats Morrisville 16-2.