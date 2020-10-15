Kickapoo Softball rallies past Nixa

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Top seeded Kickapoo Softball (22-3) rallied past Nixa (15-12) Wednesday, 7-5 to earn a spot in the Class 5 District 6 Championship game.

The Eagles posted four runs in the 3rd inning for a 4-0 lead.

The Chiefs, however, tallied six runs of their own in the 6th inning as Kickapoo earned the comeback victory.

The Chiefs will face Carthage in the district final after the Tigers shutout Republic in the other semifinal matchup.

First pitch between Kickapoo and Carthage is set for 4:30 pm on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets