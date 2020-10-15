Kickapoo Softball rallies past Nixa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Top seeded Kickapoo Softball (22-3) rallied past Nixa (15-12) Wednesday, 7-5 to earn a spot in the Class 5 District 6 Championship game.

The Eagles posted four runs in the 3rd inning for a 4-0 lead.

The Chiefs, however, tallied six runs of their own in the 6th inning as Kickapoo earned the comeback victory.

The Chiefs will face Carthage in the district final after the Tigers shutout Republic in the other semifinal matchup.

First pitch between Kickapoo and Carthage is set for 4:30 pm on Friday.