Kickapoo softball powers past West Plains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Kickapoo softball team must have discovered the secret behind the home run ball because they hit a lot of them.

Kickapoo beat West Plains on Monday 11-0 to get its winning streak up to five games.

Chloe Merced get it going with a three-run home run in the first to open the scoring for Kickapoo (12-1).

Jaden Labarge added to that with a three-run home run in the second, which pushed the lead to 7-0.

Labarge tied a state record last week with a four home run performance against Rolla.

Kickapoo is scheduled to take on Central on Wednesday, while West Plains (13-4) will play Central on Tuesday.