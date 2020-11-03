Kickapoo slips past Waynesville to district finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In Class 4 District 11, Kickapoo squared off with Waynesville.

And the Chiefs attacking early, Corbin Clay’s shot is blocked by Evan Boston, then Kevin Cruz clears out the loose ball, it’s scoreless.

Kickapoo breaks through midway through the first half, Noah Marsh with the shot, to the far post and in, 1-nothing Chiefs.

But Waynesville ties it up minutes later, Robert Sigler with the crossing pass to Faheem Mjuahid, he settles, then shoots and scores, it’s 1-1.

But Kickapoo would rally with another goal and advance to the district finals 2-1, the Chiefs will play Ozark Wednesday.