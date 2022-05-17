SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school soccer district playoffs as well Tuesday night.

Class 4, District 5, Kickapoo hosting Republic.

The Chiefs took a six game winning streak into this semifinal action.

And it’s 1-0 Chiefs in the first half, when Kickapoo’s first shot is stopped, but Sabrina Jones is there to put in the rebound, it’s 2-0 Kickapoo.

The Chiefs add to that in the second half, nice pass to Baylea Davis who fires from long distance and scores, it’s 3-0.

A few minutes later, another nice pass, this time Taylor Akers gets a head on it and scores 4-0.

And Kickapoo goes onto win 8-0, and advances to the district championship match.