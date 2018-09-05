Kickapoo Shuts Out Ozark Volleyball Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

OZARK, Mo--Girls high school volleyball Tuesday night, Ozark hosting Kickapoo.

And this was a back and forth battle the whole way.

Ozark's Kennedee Anderson with the setup for Katie Vorhies for the kill, it's 3-2 Tigers early.

But Kickapoo battles back, Azyah Green on the net with the block, it's 6-5 Lady Chiefs.

Ozarks Julie McCown at net for a block of her own, the Tigers were back in front 13-12.

But Kickapoo rallied to win the first set 25-23, and the Chiefs took the second 25-18.

And win the match 2 games to nothing.