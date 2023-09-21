SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Week five of the high school football season kicked off Thursday night at Kickapoo where the Chiefs hosted Parkview.

Kickapoo looking to go 4-1 on the season.

Three plays after the Chiefs began their first offensive drive, Chase Hamme dumps it off to Noah Harrell and Harrell zips past the Vikings and into the endzone, 7-0 Kickapoo.

Later in the first, Vikings punt gets blocked in the endzone, Brandon Davis jumps on it for the Chiefs, it’s 14-0 home Kickapoo.

Last seconds of the first, Kickapoo in the redzone, Harrell weaves his way into the endzone for a second time, 21-0 Chiefs.

Second quarter, Kickapoo stays on the ground for their fourth touchdown of the half, Deion Banks cashes in to make it 28-0.

With just under four minutes to go til intermission, Hamme records his second touchdown pass when Shaun Campbell makes the catch.

And Kickapoo goes onto win 42-6 and improve to 4-and-1 on the season.