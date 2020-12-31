Kickapoo runs away from Willard takes Pink Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The ladies joined the holiday basketball fun in 1973 with the Pink & White Tournament.

That merged with the Lady Classic nine years ago.

Thursday, the Kickapoo Lady Chiefs were looking for their fourth tournament championship.

Three of those were in the Lady Classic, but Thursday Kickapoo was looking for its first in the Pink & White.

Kickapoo taking on Willard for the Pink championship.

And Ysabella Fontleroy gets Kickapoo going with this three pointer, it’s 11-3 Lady Chiefs.

Willard keeping pace from outside, Mia Davault with the three pointer, it was a five point game.

But Kickapoo would pull away, Fontleroy running the floor, feeding Indya Green for the basket, 15-6.

Kickapoo goes onto win the Pink championship 77-43.