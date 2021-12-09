Kickapoo rolls Jeff City, remains unbeaten

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Kickapoo Lady Chiefs were not to be messed with.

The Lady Chiefs beat Jefferson City 60-39 on Thursday night at Kickapoo High School in Springfield.

The win highlighted the first day of the Stephanie Phillips Classic, which the Lady Chiefs host.

Kickapoo (3-0) rolled out to a 10-0 lead after Mikayla Pilley hit a three pointer from the corner in the first quarter.

Star forward Ysabella Fontleroy scored in double figures for Kickapoo.

The Lady Chiefs will play Incarnate Word on Friday before concluding the tournament against Central on Saturday.