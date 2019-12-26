Kickapoo rolls in Blue and Gold opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s a day after Christmas tradition in the Ozarks.

The Blue & Gold and Pink & White tournaments.

On the boys side, the Blue & Gold tournament has been going on for 72 years.

It’s actually two tournaments, a Blue side and a Gold side, being played at Missouri State’s JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center.

On the gold, the top seed is Kickapoo and they tipped off against Aurora.

And the Chiefs were off and running, Anton Brookshire on the break, he gets the layup, it’s 3-nothing Kickapoo.

Later Brookshire with the court-length pass to Elijah Bridgers, it’s 10-nothing Kickapoo.

Aurora having trouble getting the ball in the net, here Carson Barr gets a three, but the Houn’ Dawgs were down by seven.

Later it’s Cameron Liggins feeding the Chiefs Cary Ragan, he scores 14-3.

And Kickapoo goes onto win 78-32.

In other Gold division finals, Skyline is 18 points better than Reeds Spring 58-40.

Fifth seed Fair Grove beats Buffalo 69-57.

Fourth seed Republic beats Mountain Grove 65-33.