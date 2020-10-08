Kickapoo rallies past Glendale in Southside Rivalry soccer match

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school soccer Wednesday night, the Southside Rivalry, Kickapoo at Glendale.

And the Falcons would get on the board first, Jack Gintz on the penalty kick shoots and scores, it’s 1-nothing Glendale.

The Falcons add more later in the first half, Andrei Balanean with the beautiful pass to Cooper Buzbee, he shoots and scores, it’s 2-nothing Glendale.

Kickapoo would get one of those back a little later, nice pass to Corbin Clay, he shoots this over the keepers head, and under the crossbar and it’s a 2-1 game.

And this would go into overtime before Kickapoo beats Glendale 5-4.