Kickapoo raises Class 6 state championship trophy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For most of the season Kickapoo heard consistent talks of a state championship.

On Saturday night, they turned the expectations into a reality.

The Chiefs beat Liberty 71-62 to win the Class 6 state championship game.

“Coming together and hearing all that and just knowing this is what is expected, let’s just live up to it,” Kickapoo senior Isaac Haney said. “We got really good when we came together and banded together. I feel like that carried out all the way and I’m sure glad it worked out the way that it did.”

Kickapoo (28-2) raced out to a quick lead, as it did in the semifinals game, and didn’t trail from then.

Anton Brookshire scored a game-high 21 points and dished out three assists.

“I know all the guys right now, we’re super excited about it,” Brookshire said after the game. “Can’t wait to go home and celebrate with the family and friends. Right now, we’ve still got to take it in. But at the same time, we realize – I think we’re just now realizing we won state.”

Isaac Haney scored 20 points with Cameron Liggins getting 14 and Trevon Brazile scoring 10.

The four Kickapoo seniors accounted for 65 of the Chiefs 71 points.

The Chiefs consistently held a double digit lead starting in the second quarter. The lead would raise to 17 points at the end of the third.

A late Blue Jays (26-4) rally would cut the deficit to five points with a little over 30 seconds to play.

Kickapoo made its free throws down the stretch and eventually celebrate on the Bear logo at center court.

It’s the school’s third state championship in boys’ basketball, joining the 2003 and 2006 teams.