Kickapoo powers past Nixa 4-2

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school baseball Monday, Kickapoo was looking for its seventh straight win and 20th overall against Nixa.

The Eagles are 16-4.

And Nixa strikes first in the first, Alek Johnson singles to left, that scores Jaret Nelson, it’s 1-nothing Eagles.

Nixa adds to that lead in the third, again it’s Johnson, this time he singles to right, Ryan Retone scores it’s 2-nothing.

Kickapoo cuts that lead in half in the bottom half, Rhett Hendricks crushes this pitch to left, it bashes off the scoreboard, a solo shot, it’s 2-one.

And Kickapoo rallies to beat the Eagles 4-2.