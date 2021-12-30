Kickapoo powers past Irish win Blue Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 76th annual Blue and Gold tournament crowned it’s champions Thursday night at JQH Arena.

On the Blue side, the fourth-seed Catholic Fighting Irish were looking for a second straight upset over second-seed Kickapoo.

The Chiefs were looking for their first championship since 2015.

And the Irish were hot early, Quinn Roubal with the three pointer, it’s 10-7 Irish.

The Chiefs would answer with their own number one, Zaide Lowery with the inbounds dunk, and it’s a one point game.

Catholic getting the ball to Evan Mayse who’s first shot is blocked but he follows it and gets the putback it’s 12-11 Irish.

Kickapoo’s Trae Oetting drives to the hole, and the left handed floater goes in, and the Chiefs win the Blue division championship 62-to-49.