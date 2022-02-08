SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, seventh-ranked Kickapoo in Class 6 hosting Camdenton.

The Chiefs have won 14 of their last 15 games.

And Kickapoo having no problems, bombing over the Lakers, Trae Oetting with a three it’s 44-13.

Camdenton trying to keep pace, Kyle Christiansen with the hoop, but the Lakers were still down big.

Kickapoo going to the hot hand, and that’s Oetting with the corner three, 47-15.

The Chiefs going inside as well, the pass to Harrison Doenning for the hoop, 52-15.

And Kickapoo wins this 87-40.